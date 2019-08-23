ECONOMIC SCAN

Chintamanis nose rings at 15% discount!

BOI Ponda branch conducts MSME meet

PANAJI: A MSME customer meet under MSME support and outreach programme was organized by Bank of India (BOI), Ponda branch. More than 40 entrepreneurs including existing unit owners participated in the meeting. Ashok Madan, deputy zonal manager spoke on the importance of the MSME sector and support to the sector by the central government. Asha N, chief manager of the branch educated participants on various schemes offered by the bank. Four local businessmen, Vishwanath Naik, Sadanand Sawaiker, Bhiku Samant, and Bhushan Puranik were felicitated for their loyalty towards the bank. During the meet 15 entrepreneurs given project leads amounting around Rs 5 crore for financial support. The meeting ended with vote of thanks by Sharad Pedamkar senior manager, SME CC. NT

Licious launches meat-based spread range

MUMBAI: Licious announced its foray into packaged food category with the launch of meat-based spreads. The product was unveiled by Bollywood celebrity, Shilpa Shetty Kundra in Mumbai. Abhay Hanjura and Vivek Gupta, founders, Licious, said, “From selling a range of fresh and raw meat products online, we have evolved not only in terms of core offerings in the raw and fresh meat category, but also entered the ready-to-cook (RTC) and ready-to-eat (RTE) categories with pre-marinated meats and bottled spreads. Over the next three years, Licious is aiming at growing their packaged food business to contribute to 20 per cent of the overall business. Licious meat spreads will be available in key offline and online stores across all markets in 30 gms and 200 gms packets priced at Rs 30 and Rs 199 respectively.” NT

LINNHOFF India, GMMCO join hands for strategic dealership alliance

MUMBAI: In one of the most significant alliance in infrastructure development sector, Linnhoff India Pvt Ltd, leading manufacturer of asphalt mixing, has formed a strategic dealership alliance with GMMCO, a leader in supply of equipment for infrastructure mining and energy and transportation business with world-class engineering capability. While, Linnhoff has in the past supplied for F1 race track in Noida; Bandra-Worli sea link in Mumbai; Kurnool to Hubli road, Ludhiana to Panipat road, runway in Mumbai airport; and, Sobha city in Kerala, GMMCO, has represented Caterpillar-the world leader in machines and engines-for almost three decades in India. GMMCO’s strong and vast product support network offers highly differentiated support to its customers. The company announced the alliance for sales, marketing, and services of all Linnhoff products across India. GMMCO is a part of the CK Birla group. The USD 2 billion conglomerate has a history of enduring relationships with renowned global companies.NT