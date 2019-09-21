Economists warn of impact on fiscal deficit, capex

New Delhi: As the exuberance of stock market and corporates over the tax cuts settles downs, economists and experts on Friday warned of fiscal slippages due to such reduction that may impact fiscal deficit, capital expenditures and cause higher borrowings.

Though the positive effects of the changes are also not ruled out by them economists also said the cuts may not exactly boost consumption, investment demands in a big way.

“We expect today’s announcement to provide a big boost to business sentiment in the immediate term, with a modest knock on impact on consumption demand, particularly for big ticket items.

However, the impact on fresh investment activity may be visible with a lag,” Aditi Nayar, Vice President, Principal Economist told IANS.

“Today’s announcement would complement the expected further repo rate cut in the October 2019 policy review. We continue to expect a 25 bps rate cut in the upcoming MPC review. In light of the likely back-ended pickup in investment activity and expenditure restraint that would be required, particularly at the state government level, we are not yet revising our FY2020 GDP forecast upward from 6.2 per cent,” she added.

Former chief government statistician Pronob Sen said, “It is certain concern for fiscal deficit of 3.3 per cent which will be under pressure. The tax cuts pushes up for more borrowings due to gap between revenues and expenditure. But if they want to keep the fiscal deficit under control, they have to cut capital expenditure as from revenue side they can cut very little like cutting PM Kisan Card. But in a slowing economy, if you cut capital expenditure, it does raise an alarm.

“It is actually more worrying now with such kind of tax cuts as it is not going to have an

expansionary impact immediately but if you cut expenditure it may have an immediate

contractionary impact. That will further sink the economy. Inflation may go down further.”

Sen said RBI would now still go for a rate cut but of lesser magnitude. They might still look at

25-35 bps cuts instead of 100 bps cuts as was being talked of.

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy committee (MPC) in August lowered its repo rate by an unconventional 35 basis points to 5.4 per cent. He also raised the issue of transmission to the common man from corporates any lower rates.

“It can’t be. This is a tax on profits which come at the end of the year. In order to determine how much you can pass on depends upon your estimate of how much you expect to sell. And thats not easy to work out in advance. There may be some insignificant reduction in price,” N R Bhanumurthy, Professor at National Institute of Public Finance and Policy said.