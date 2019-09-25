EDC withdraws from two important projects

NT NETWORK

Panaji

In an apparent move to avoid conflict of interest with government’s other agencies, the EDC on Tuesday decided to withdraw from two of its prominent projects – the construction of the Rs 1,200-crore convention centre planned for the IFFI at Dona Paula and the auctioning of 5 lakh sq mtr of SEZ land.

The EDC’s board of directors decided to withdraw from both the projects at a board meeting held at the corporation head office.

Speaking after the meeting, EDC chairman Sadanand Shet Tanavde said the convention centre project has been handed over to the government for fruition.

“The 5,000-capacity convention centre will be a single place to conduct various activities of the IFFI. The EDC had been given the responsibility to construct it on the PPP model. We will be asking the government to reimburse Rs 1.83 crore towards expenditure incurred on the project as we have withdrawn from it,” Tanavde explained.

On the decision to give up the mandate to auction the SEZ land, he disclosed that the board members resolved to hand over the auctioning to the Goa Industrial Development Corporation, which wants to conduct the same.

“It was the late Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar who wanted the EDC to do the auction of the SEZ land. Initially we had planned to earn a small margin from the auction proceeds, but now we have decided to leave the task to the GIDC,” the chairman said.

With two of its key projects gone, the EDC board took the decision to construct a modern business complex on the lines of Patto Plaza. The proposed business district will be located at Kadamba plateau along the bypass road to Ponda for which the EDC has already asked the government for land.

The board decided to set up small clusters for industries in interior areas and identified land at Usgao, Verna, Pernem and Pirna.

The board also decided to allot 2020 sq. mtr of land to the Reserve Bank of India for its Goa office. The land is located near LIC building at Patto Plaza, Panaji.

“It is a matter of pride that Goa will have a regional RBI office, and a decision has been taken to allot the land to the apex bank,” added Tanavde.

The board meeting also put on record the 2018-19 financial results.

The EDC during 2018-19 disbursed Rs 190 crore of loans compared to Rs 197 crore in 2017-18. The profit decreased 10.7 per cent from Rs 56 crore to Rs 50 crore in 2018-19.

On the recovery front, the EDC managed to recover Rs 283 crore of pending dues in 2018-19 as compared to Rs 263 crore in 2017-18.

Tanavde said the decrease in profit in 2018-19 is on account of extraordinary items of income in the previous year.

He said that CMRY – the flagship scheme of the corporation – performed very well: total loan disbursed under the scheme was Rs 25.8 crore in 2018-19 vis-à-vis Rs 13.8 crore in the previous year.