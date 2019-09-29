Education dept pushes for police verification of drivers

Panaji: The department of education, in the light of the various incidents of abuse of school going children on the way to and back from schools, has decided to have police verification carried out in respect of the drivers and helpers of the buses, vans and auto-rickshaws ferrying school children.

The director of education, Vandana Rao in a circular issued to all the government, government-aided and unaided schools in the state said, “It is instructed by the Ministry of Human Resource Development that the staff may be engaged for ferrying school children only after police verification of their character and antecedents is completed. Moreover, with the passage of time, a person may be affected by many psycho-social factors in his immediate or distant environment. It would, therefore, be desirable that the police verification is repeated after every two years, so as to ensure continued safety of the children in their journey to and from the school.”

The circular further states, “It is therefore enjoined upon all the heads of the government, government aided and private schools including primary, secondary, higher secondary and special schools in the state of Goa to strictly adhere to the above instruction, and stringent action will be taken against the school authorities in case of any violation/ lapse with regard to the safety and well being of school children.”

Meanwhile, the department of education has also issued another circular to schools around the state directing that the heads of these schools may decide to show ‘Amori’, a Konkani feature film on the issue of environment and water conservation, to the students, who are interested in watching the same, wherein no financial liability will accrue to the department.

“Balrath buses may be utilised for the purpose, accompanied by sufficient number of teachers as per directives, wherein the interested students are more than 40 in each case,” the circular signed by the director of education states.

“As you all are aware that the depletion of environment/ water resources is presently posing a serious threat to our very existence. A time has, therefore, come that we better be serious to educate and mould the minds of our youngsters to realise the truth and gear up themselves for this new challenge as future citizens,” it adds.

The particular film has won a National Award.