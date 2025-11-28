Efficient policing

Goa Police must rope in communities to keep an eagle eye on wrongdoers

Cracking the Baina-Vasco dacoity has been a great relief to Goa Police. However, the main accused in the two sensational dacoities – in Dona Paula and Mapusa in April and October this year, respectively – are still at large. In the backdrop of these two cases and the fear they had unleashed, arresting the accused in the Baina dacoity is definitely an achievement for Goa Police. In the past too, they have cracked some ‘blind cases’, indicating their capability when pushed to the wall. However, they need to check whether their SOPs for handling dacoities and other major burglaries are really working or not.

We know criminal activities cannot always be stopped. What police can do, however, is preventive policing, maybe with public assistance. Director General of Police (DGP) Alok Kumar spoke about it two days ago. Agreed, preventive policing must be taken up as a top priority. We have been hearing the police and government talking about ‘community policing’ for the past two decades. In the past, attempts have been made in bits and pieces. The time has come for the police department to take it forward. If initiated long ago, the situation might have been different today.

Community-oriented policing has become a popular policing model worldwide. Trust is a major factor in community policing. It is important in building an equation between the police and the public. Perhaps community policing can help the police rebuild trust. Why is the trust factor low in Goa? There have been several instances in the past wherein members of the constabulary did not remain faithful to the common man and instead got swayed by political tunes. There were cases in which some policemen themselves indulged in criminal behaviour. This year alone we have two to three such cases. In the past, a few reportedly aligned with criminal gangs. Basically, the background of some constables had been bad, and several incidents have come to light. The question is whether those recruiting them conduct a thorough background check or simply go by the recommendations given by their political masters. Those with criminal tendencies do more harm than good, except to the political class.

When senior police officers speak of preventive policing and community policing, what is important is that efforts need to be made to build trust with the local community. The concept of neighbourhood policing also needs to be pushed. With a huge outmigration of youngsters, several villages have senior citizens living alone. They need help, especially those in their 80s. The police can always tie up with the local representatives at the panchayat level or some prominent citizens and non-politically oriented social workers.

Preventive policing also depends upon the abilities of officers. Hence, appropriate postings as per individual strengths are required and not based on their ‘other strengths’ or political proximities. Also, why should one officer, however efficient, be put on two district-level posts? Such decisions can demoralise other efficient officials.

There is no doubt that, as the DGP has said, tenant verification and employee information are important components of preventive policing. However, it also depends upon the pro-activeness and the role of the Local Intelligence Bureau. They are responsible for gathering and analysing intelligence on crime. Police visibility and night patrolling have to improve. As the tourism season will soon peak, it’s time the police pull up their socks.