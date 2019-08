EID al Adha was celebrated with ritualistic fervour through out the state. Faithful came out to offer prayers and partake in the ritualistic sacrifice.

Eid al-Adha known as the Feast of the Sacrifice’ or Eid Qurban is the second of two Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year.

It honours the willingness of Ibrahim or Abraham to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God’s command.

During the festival traditionally an animal is sacrificed ritually and divided into three parts.