Eight trucks impounded for illegal sand transportation

Mapusa: Eight trucks were impounded early morning on Tuesday for being involved in the illegal transportation of sand at Karaswada and Tuem.

Out of the eight trucks, seven were impounded at Karaswada while one was impounded at Tuem by a raiding team.

According to the Mapusa police, on Tuesday morning, seven trucks were impounded at Karaswada while they were “transporting sand without proper documents.”

The police informed that six trucks are having Maharashtra registration while one is Goa having registration.

The police team impounded the trucks and handed then over to the Mines department for further action.

One truck was impounded by a police team in the presence of geologist attached to the mines department at Tuem.

Sources informed that following a complaint of illegal transportation of sand, early Tuesday morning a police team along with the geologist began patrolling the highway stretch to crack down on the illegal sand transportation.

Currently, there is a ban on sand extraction, which is enforced by the state government.