Electricity Dept forced to divert power from Industry to residents, leading to losses, says Cabral

Electricity department has to cut supply to starred hotels and divert it to local consumers. This is because Goa does not get proper power supply, Power minister Nilesh Cabral told the house on Thursday. Not only hotels, but Verna Industrial estate too is facing similar problems. Cabral assured that he would upgrade infrastructure.

The issue of frequent power cuts was raised by MGP MLA Sudin Dhavlikar in the house during question hour on Thursday.