Empowering the coaches of tomorrow

The Forca Goa Foundation co-ordinated and organised a two-day premier skills community coaching programme for 20 grassroots coaches in Shillong as part of the Forca Goa Foundation’s coach development programme.

The Forca Goa Foundation recognises the need to develop professional and trained grassroots coaches across the country. Through these community coaching programmes, the Foundation hopes to provide coaches the tools and knowledge to deliver organised, safe and fun football sessions for children of all abilities.

The community coaching programme was conducted for 13 male and seven female coaches from three local clubs in Shillong, namely, Mawkhar Sports Club, Mawlai Sports Club and Wahingdoh Sports Club along with local grassroots academy OnSide Sports.

The programme was funded and supported by the British Council in India and conducted by football development manager and premier skills coach educator from Forca Goa Foundation, Nathaniel Da Costa, and premier skills coach educator, Avinash Kharel.

Premier skills initiative is run by the Premier League and the British Council in association with the Sports Authority of India and the Indian Super League. The programme uses football to develop a brighter future for young people around the world.

In this model, Premier League coaches from UK train Indian coach educators and referees from across the country. These coach educators then go back to their communities as Premier Skills Coach Educators (PSCE) where they train grassroots level coaches and referees using the premier skills methodology of community coaching. The premier skills programme aims to give young people the skills to transform themselves and their communities through football. The programme uses football to encourage women and girls to participate in sports and build confidence. Through the programme, coaches and referees gain employability skills and football players in rural communities get access to international standards of coaching.