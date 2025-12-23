Energised Sawant confident of BJP victory at 2027 polls

Special Correspondent Panaji

Results of the Zilla Panchayat (ZP) election have clearly proved the dominance of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over Goan politics. In fact, this hold of the party is so strong that it is now all set to return to power in the state for the fourth consecutive time, following the 2027 state assembly election.

Stating that his party has recorded an 80% strike rate at the Zilla Panchayat elections, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, addressing a press conference, Monday said that the BJP assesses the political situation after every election and its result, and the Zilla Panchayat election results would help the BJP to prepare for the forthcoming state assembly polls more vigorously.

“The BJP-Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party alliance under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has done well, with the BJP winning 29 out of 40 seats, while MGP winning 3 out of 3 seats,” he said.

State BJP president Damodar ‘Damu’ Naik was overwhelmed with the first major victory of the party under his leadership.

Stating that it was a challenge before his party to retain its victory bagged at the previous 2020 Zilla Panchayat election, Naik said BJP will achieve similar results at the forthcoming municipal as also the assembly polls. He further said that the doubts expressed over the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) have also been cleared as the Zilla Panchayat election was conducted with the use of ballot papers.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister credited Mhaje Ghar scheme as a major factor behind his party’s success at the Zilla Panchayat polls. He also stated that the triple engine BJP government – Union, state and Zilla Panchayat – would move ahead with full speed, focussing on economic and women empowerment.

Stating that the people have outright rejected the Congress party, Sawant said that his party will analyse its own performance in those constituencies where it had to face defeat, and rectify the mistakes, if any.

Replying to a question, the Chief Minister said that his party will decide the Adhyakshas of both the Zilla Panchayats by taking all into confidence.