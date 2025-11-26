Energy conservation not just a choice, it’s a responsibility: Naik

NT Reporter | Panaji

In an era where climate change and resource depletion threaten our planet, energy conservation is not just a choice; it is a responsibility, stated Union Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy Shripad Naik. Naik was speaking at State Level Painting Competition on Energy Conservation – 2025, organised by Power Grid Corporation of India Limited – Western Region-1 at Colvale.

Nodal Officer of the event Nasirhusen I Sheikh, special guests Rajneesh Tiwari (CGM-AM), Kamran Shaikh (Director, BEE), Hara Prasad Pal (GM-HR) and Swapnil Bendle (DGM-Mapusa) were also present.

As part of its corporate social responsibility initiatives, the Ministry of Power, Government of India, assigned seven ztates/UTs, including Goa, to Powergrid for promoting the National Awareness Campaign on Energy Conservation.

The campaign includes a painting competition for school children—Group A (Standards 5th to 7th) and Group B (Standards 8th to 10th)—conducted at the school, state, and national level at Delhi, said Naik.

6,457 students from 111 schools across Goa participated in the competition. From these, 50 students from each category—qualified for the state-level competition. In state level 3 winners and 10 consolation selected from each group.