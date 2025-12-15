Environment dept to expeditiously clear plaints against establishments

NT Reporter

Panaji

In the wake of the tragic nightclub fire in Arpora that claimed 25 lives, the Environment Department has decided to judiciously expedite the processing of pending violation complaints against commercial structures.

While no formal timeframe has been fixed, officials said the intent is to ensure that cases involving serious safety and environmental concerns are not allowed to languish indefinitely.

The officials clarified that the decision is an internal measure aimed at prioritising complaints related to unauthorised constructions, CRZ violations and deviations from approved environmental permissions involving commercial establishments such as nightclubs, pubs, restaurants and event venues.

The move follows heightened scrutiny of regulatory failures that came to the fore after the Arpora tragedy.

An official familiar with the decision said the department has recognised that prolonged pendency of complaints can undermine public safety.

“There is no formal deadline prescribed, but there is a clear understanding within the department that such matters must be taken up on priority and dealt with judiciously,” the official said, stressing that each case would continue to be examined on its own merits.

Authorities under the Environment Department, including the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority, have been informally advised to avoid unnecessary delays in processing violation complaints, particularly those involving high-footfall commercial structures.

The officials admitted that several cases have remained unresolved for long periods due to procedural bottlenecks, repeated hearings and overlapping jurisdictions.

The decision also reflects growing concern within the government over fragmented enforcement mechanisms, where violations flagged by one authority often remain unaddressed due to the lack of coordination with others.

Environmental activists have responded cautiously, noting that speed alone will not ensure accountability.

“What is important is not just faster hearings, but firm conclusions and follow-up action where violations are established,” an activist said, adding that past experience shows that many cases lose momentum over time.

The officials, however, maintained that the emphasis would remain on fairness and legality.

“Expediting does not mean rushing to conclusions. It means ensuring that cases are handled responsibly, without avoidable adjournments or administrative inertia,” an official said.