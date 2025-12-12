ESIC expands healthcare infra across 11 states

PTI

New Delhi

Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday chaired the 197th meeting of the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), which approved a series of proposals to expand the organisation’s healthcare infrastructure and strengthen services for insured workers. Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje also attended the meeting.

The Corporation cleared its Annual Accounts, CAG audit report and Annual Report for 2024–25, along with the Revised Estimates for 2025–26, Budget Estimates for 2026–27 and the Performance Budget for 2026–27, outlining financial performance and future resource allocation.

A key decision was the approval of land acquisition for new ESIC hospitals and dispensaries in 11 states — Bihar, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Meghalaya, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Odisha, Telangana and Punjab. The proposals cover hospitals ranging from 30 to 350 beds, along with dispensaries and DCBOs, aimed at expanding coverage and improving access to medical care for insured persons.

The Board also reviewed progress on ESIC’s new empanelment policy for premier government and autonomous medical institutions, including AIIMS, ILBS and Tata Memorial Centre, which will enable beneficiaries to receive cashless treatment through formal tie-ups.

Updates were presented on land acquisition in Punjab and Gujarat and on the ongoing expansion of the ESI Scheme, which now covers 713 of the 779 districts in the country as of November 2025.

Coverage figures reported at the meeting include 3.24 crore employees, 3.84 crore insured persons, over 83 lakh insured women and 14.91 crore beneficiaries as of March 2025.

The Corporation also recommended extending NIL user charges at ESIC Medical Colleges in Alwar, Bihta, Ranchi and Varanasi till March 31, 2027, due to their continued reliance on non-insured patients for clinical training.

The meeting was attended by MP Dola Sen, Labour Secretary Vandana Gurnani, ESIC Director General Ashok Kumar Singh, senior officials and representatives of employers and employees.