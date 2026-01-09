Essien treble troubles Sesa

NT Reporter

Panaji

Sesa Football Academy suffered a 1-3 defeat against Kickstart FC in the Indian Women’s League at Kolkata.

Kickstart found an when a spill from goalkeeper Beatrice Nketia gifted Essien a second-minute opener. But the Goan side showed resilience and character, drawing level against the run of play in the 17th minute. Jeewanti’s sharp run down the right created the opening, and captain Aniela Barretto finished decisively to restore parity.

The pressure told just after the hour, however, as Essien controlled and turned smartly to put Kickstart back in front.

Sesa’s chances thereafter were scarce, though substitute Sarjida Khatun nearly caught goalkeeper Haripriya Deka out with an audacious effort late on. Any hopes of a late comeback were ended in stoppage time when Essien reacted quickest to a rebound to complete her treble.