Ex-Calangute MLA opposes move to shift six offshore casino vessels to Aguada Bay

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Strongly opposing the proposal to shift six offshore casino vessels to Aguada Bay from the River Mandovi, former Calangute MLA Agnelo Fernandes, on Friday, said that it will disturb the habitat of dolphins in the area.

“Aguada Bay is the mouth of the river and there are high waves-current which is dangerous even for the tourists. It is a natural habitat of dolphins. Our local youths earn their livelihood by running dolphin boat service. The feeder boats will disturb them and if casino vessels are shifted there then it will pose a threat to marine life, causing disturbance to the habitat of dolphins and ultimately one day they will disappear,” said Fernandes while addressing a press conference in Panaji.

He said that the Congressmen and residents of the Calangute will oppose the proposal of shifting the casino vessels tooth and nail, which is being personally pursued by Minister for Ports Michael Lobo.

“Lobo in the recent past had opposed casinos and had gone on record to say that he would not allow them in the jurisdiction of his constituency. Today, he is saying that casinos are part of tourism. What circumstances have compelled him to change his stance?” he asked.

He said that with the entry of casinos at Aguada Bay, illegal activities such as drug trade and prostitution will also become rampant in Calangute

constituency.

Fernandes also raised concerns that the river could be polluted by the casino vessels claiming that effluents are discharged by them in the river.