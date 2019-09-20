Ex-CCP commissioner pulled a fast one on ODF status: Mayor

Panaji: Dropping a bombshell over the open defecation-free (ODF) status, the city Mayor Uday Madkaikar accused the former Commissioner of Corporation of City of Panaji (CCP) Shashank Tripathy of tricking the councillors into signing the certificates declaring the city wards as ODF.

Addressing media persons on Thursday, Madkaikar revealed that the councillors were tricked by the former commissioner to sign certificates on ODF on the pretext that the works would be completed.

Tripathy was recently transferred from the post.

Madkaikar said, “He gave us a word to complete the work within the stipulated time as he had received a call from the Chief Secretary to hush up the matter. We all signed the certificates but he failed to keep the promise and now the councillors are after me.’’

He said that the former commissioner had promised them to undertake work on September 10 adding, “We took his words but he failed to complete the work within the timeframe and failed to do any work on ODF and councillors are now fighting for toilets with him.”

“The former commissioner while seeking certificates, we were given to understand that within three months period installation work on bio-toilets and sulabh toilets in all wards would be completed, but till date nothing concrete has been done,” he added.

Madkaikar said, “I need 10 toilets in my area but nothing was done to meet the target.”

He also alleged that the former commissioner used government vehicle for his personal use for nearly 4 months for his wife who was employed in Vasco.

“After having come to know, I enquired into the whole episode with the staff and came to know that every day the driver used to take 6 trips to Vasco from Panaji at the Corporation’s cost,” he said.

He also alleged that the IAS officers come to state for enjoyment and do nothing, damage reputation and go away as they know that at the worst they will be transferred elsewhere.