Ex-Chief Justice of Allahabad HC calls for united fight to save Goa’s ecology

Special Correspondent

Panaji: Former Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court Justice (retd) Ferdino Rebello has called for the launch of a statewide people’s movement to protect Goa’s ecology, urging citizens to unite against hill cutting, forest diversion and unchecked real estate development. Warning of an impending ecological collapse amid growing water scarcity, he said urgent collective action was needed to safeguard the state’s natural resources.

Supporting opposition to what he described as unregulated development in ecologically sensitive areas, Rebello said hills, forests, water bodies and villages were being sacrificed for real estate projects, even as residents struggle with acute shortages of basic resources.

Referring to reports of a recent protest in Arambol against development in forest areas, he said similar movements were needed across Goa to protect hills, lakes, rivers, seashores and village ecosystems from large-scale plotting and construction.

In a public appeal circulated by him, Rebello said developers were creating hundreds of plots with swimming pools while ordinary Goans were struggling to get even an hour of water supply each day. “This should become a people’s movement,” he said, adding that he was willing to work with citizens’ groups and activists to build collective resistance.

He urged citizens to respond to the growing environmental degradation and come together to coordinate action.

Sharing his contact details, Rebello invited people to reach out directly, stating that collective pressure was essential to protect Goa’s fragile ecology. He also proposed a draft ‘People’s Charter’ outlining demands for stronger environmental safeguards and accountability.

The proposed charter calls for a complete ban on development on hills, irrespective of slope or gradient, and seeks the repeal of laws that permit changes in land zoning or land use, including retrospective provisions. It further demands that no development be allowed unless it fully complies with environmental safeguards.

Arolkar opposes land conversion in Arambol, backs locals’ protest

Pernem: Pernem MLA Jit Arolkar said he stands with the people of Arambol in opposing the proposed conversion of 3.2 lakh sqm of land in the area.

“We do not want any change of zoning or land conversion in Pernem. We have already agitated against it. Tourists come here to experience nature, and any development that takes place must be eco-friendly,” Arolkar said.

He said he was the only MLA raising the issue consistently in the Assembly.

“In every Assembly session, I am the only MLA who speaks against conversion as far as my constituency is concerned. We have also submitted a memorandum to the Town and Country Planning Minister requesting that such zoning changes should not be allowed. If the department has processed the proposal, officials should visit the site and verify whether it falls under a No Development Zone,” he said.

Referring specifically to Arambol, Arolkar said local residents had approached him and he had already raised objections along with a letter submitted by the villagers, demanding that the conversion be stopped.

“I assure the people that I am with them until the issue is resolved and the conversion is cancelled,” he said.