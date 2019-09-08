Ex-Goa minister Victoria passes away at 85

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Former state minister, ex-deputy speaker and ex-member of the Goa legislative assembly from St Cruz constituency Victoria Fernandes passed away early Saturday morning at a private hospital, in the city, where she was undergoing treatment. She was 85.

Fondly addressed as ‘Mummy’/ ‘Mami’, Fernandes had been ailing for a long time. She is survived by sons and daughters.

The funeral has been scheduled on September 9, at 3.30 pm.

Large number of people from St Cruz, Merces, Kalapur, Chimbel, Ribandar and Panaji visited the residence of the departed leader to pay their last

respects.

Fernandes represented St Cruz constituency in the assembly for consecutive four terms between 1994 and 2012. She had resigned from the Congress party just before the 2012 assembly elections after being denied ticket by the party.

The former St Cruz MLA had served as the deputy speaker from 2005 to 2007, as also served as a minister in the Congress-led state governments and held various portfolios such as agriculture, fisheries, tourism, animal husbandry and women and child development from 1998 to 2000.

She was also the former chairperson of Kadamba Transport Corporation as also the Goa Amateur Boxing Association.

Fernandes was one of the main leaders of the anti-merger movement supporting the cause of Goa remaining as an independent state during the historic 1967 Opinion Poll. A firebrand activist, she also played a key role in the language agitation supporting Konkani as the official language of Goa.

Born as one of the twin sisters, in Curtorim on July 26, 1934, Fernandes after being married in the St Cruz-based Fernandes family at the age of 20, launched Pragati Mahila Mandal in the village. She was involved in many social works, including for the cause of the traditional fishermen and toddy tappers. She also worked with the Red Cross as well as nurses’ associations, formed the All Goa Vendors Association and helped set up NGOs, anganwadis and mahila mandals all over the state.

Recently, Fernandes had pledged her support to the villagers of Chimbel in their agitation against setting up of an IT park in the area.

‘Flower of Fire’, a book on the life of the departed leader, was released on the occasion of her 80th birthday, some years ago. She loved theatre arts and often participated in skits performed on the Goa Legislators’ Day.

Union Minister of State for AYUSH (Independent Charge), Shripad Naik, in his condolence message said that Victoria Fernandes has secured a place among the women, who dedicated themselves to the development of the state. “She was one of the fighter women in Goan politics, besides being outspoken and always working for the downtrodden,” he added.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, while condoling the death of the former St Cruz legislator, recalled her services as a minister, deputy speaker and a MLA. He also shared his heartfelt sympathies with the members of the bereaved family.

Leader of the Opposition Digambar Kamat in a tweet said, “Pained by the passing away of former deputy speaker, minister and St Cruz MLA, Victoria Fernandes. ‘Mami’ was always a fighter and stood by the downtrodden. Goa has lost a Niz Goemkar. My condolences to her family. May her soul rest in peace.”

The Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) expressed shock over the death of the leader. Paying tribute to her, GPCC president Girish Chodankar said, “Popularly known as Mami, Victoria Fernandes might not be with us today but her selfless work for the powerless and helpless will continue to inspire all of us. Goa can’t forget her major role during Opinion Poll and Konkani Agitation.”

Chodankar further stated, “She has attained a special place in Goan hearts. Goa lost a committed daughter, who was known as ‘Flower of the Fire’ by her admirers due to her soft heart and firebrand fighting spirit. She led various movements successfully and it is a big learning for new generation leaders on how to sustain and take forward any movement consistently. She was a great leader of building movements and not events.”

Goa Forward Party president and former deputy chief minister Vijai Sardesai also condoled death of Victoria Fernandes. He tweeted, “Condolences to the family members of ex-minister and ex-MLA, Victoria Fernandes. ‘Mami’ always worked for the poor irrespective of caste, creed and religion. #RIPMami”.

Minister for Garbage Management Michael Lobo tweeted his condolence message, “My heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family and friends. May her soul rest in peace. #RIPMummy.”

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also condoled the death of Victoria Fernandes. In a tweet, AAP convenor Elvis Gomes said, “We at @AAPGoa deeply mourn the sad demise of former Goa minister Victoria Fernandes who passed away this morning. Affectionately called ‘Mami’, she had deep concern for the poor & off late was appreciative of @AamAadmiParty work in Delhi. May her soul rest in peace.”

The Goa Union of Journalists (GUJ) condoled the passing away of Fernandes. In a message, GUJ said that the ex-minister was known for her courageous stance on issues affecting Goa and Goans.

“Fernandes, who was fondly referred to as ‘Mummy’ by her constituents and Goans at large was known for her patient listening and gentle demeanour when dealing with the press during her term as a four-time MLA,” said GUJ and conveyed to her family strength to bear the loss.