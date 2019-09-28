Experience Santa Monica like a local

While other parts of the world may experience brutal winters and hot humid summers, the Santa Monica community is fortunate to enjoy bright blue skies, stunning sunsets and cool ocean breezes year-round. This near-perfect weather allows an active and relaxing lifestyle throughout the year.

Here are a few suggestions on how to live like the lucky Santa Monica locals.

Buy fresh from the Farmers Market

Santa Monica’s Farmers Market has had a tremendous impact on the Los Angeles dining scene over the past 34 years. There are four weekly farmers markets in Santa Monica, where you can rub shoulders with yoga students, businessmen, celebrities, celebrity chefs, families and pick up the country’s most unique and beautiful produce, flowers, meats, cheeses, nuts, fish and more.

Enjoy the sunset happy hours

Over 60 restaurants offer happy hour in Santa Monica, giving the perfect opportunity to sample Santa Monica’s award-winning dining at a fraction of the cost, watch a beautiful sunset and meet friendly Santa Monica residents.

Free concerts at the Pier

One of the most popular summertime activities in Santa Monica is the annual Twilight Concert Series at the world-famous Santa Monica Pier. Free open-air concert series features top jazz, pop and iconic music performances that are ideal for all ages, on Thursday evenings during the summer. The concerts draw families, couples and friends, who gather both on the pier and on the beach below to picnic and enjoy live music next to the Pacific Ocean.

Get around via bike

At just 8.3 square miles, Santa Monica is a bicyclist paradise. Now that Santa Monica is home to Santa Monica Bike Centre, the nation’s largest full-service bike centre, visitors can live like locals by embracing the eco-friendly lifestyle of this active and progressive community. With bike-friendly streets that have well-marked bike lanes and route, biking has become one of the most scenic and economical ways to navigate the city.

Buy local

Santa Monica is home to eight different neighbourhoods for shopping, all with their own vibe and flavour coming from the many locals who own small clothing stores, art galleries, restaurants and more. Support these locals by stepping into their businesses, meeting them and buying locally.

Soak up the local art culture

An urban outpost for cutting-edge arts and culture, Santa Monica is home to more than 120 museums, art galleries, live theatres and public art displays. Drop by Bergamot Station, Southern California’s largest art complex and cultural centre and check out works by local artists, designers and photographers. If performing arts is more your style, check out the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage at Santa Monica College or one of the many local performing arts venues.

Protect their beach and bay

The Santa Monica community cares deeply about preserving the beach and its surrounding bay. The locals work hard to keep it clean and safe and regularly work in conjunction with the Heal the Bay organisation to do so.

Work out

Santa Monica locals are known for their emphasis on a fit and active lifestyle. While in town, make sure to take advantage of the abundance of outdoor spaces, winding bike paths and running trails that Santa Monican’s use regularly as their very own outdoor gym. Explore even more unexpected and unusual ways to get healthy during a trip, with flying trapeze lessons on the pier or synchronised swimming and stand up paddleboard classes at the Annenberg Community Beach House.

Head to the eco-friendly

ferris wheel

Named by Travel + Leisure as one of the “World’s Coolest Ferris Wheels,” the 13-story Pacific Wheel is the world’s first and only solar-powered ferris wheel. From a seat on the Pacific Wheel, visitors and locals alike take in panoramic views of the Los Angeles coastline and mountains from more than 185 feet above the Santa Monica Pier. The ferris wheel’s 174,000 energy-efficient LED lights to create an 85-foot high computer-generated light show for night-time beach-goers to enjoy. (HT Media)