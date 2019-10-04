Face cases from next month or pay power arrears: Cabral

Government will start filing cases from November against the defaulters of power bills. Power Minister Nilesh Cabral has said neither private parties nor government departments and institutions would be spared. The amount of total arrears would be around 350 crore rupees.

Nilesh Cabral has gone tough on the payment of power bill arrears. He is bent upon recovering all the arrears, failing which he has warned department would start filing cases. According to him, almost 145 crores are arrears of various government departments.