Facilities at Varca beach yet to take off

Varca

It has been over a month that two toilets and two changing rooms were set up at Pedda beach at Varca. But these facilities are yet to take off. The lock on the door of one toilet has been broken while the door of the second toilet squarely remains locked.

The toilets and changing rooms placed under central government’s Swadesh Darshan scheme were seen as a blessing by locals and tourists visiting the beach.

But these facilities have not yet become operational. Local living nearby who visit the beach regularly said the toilets don’t have water connection as yet and cannot be used.

Village sarpanch Shalini Pereira said, “It’s definitely a good thing that we have these facilities at the beach, and they will be beneficial to the people visiting the beach. But we do hope that they will be maintained and used properly. We’ve also received some complaints that the lock on one toilet has been broken.”

Panch member Roland Fernandes said the panchayat will follow up on the matter. “The structures were put up more than one and half month ago. But we have not been informed as when they will be thrown open for the people,” he said, adding that the panchayat will write a letter to the tourism department seeking clarification on the matter.

Last week Tourism Minister Manohar ‘Babu’ Azgaonkar admitted that there were problems in implementing the scheme, mostly because of NoCs.

The Varca panchayat hoped that the facilities will take off before the start of the tourist season this year.

Under the Swadesh Darshan scheme, the state had received Rs 200 crore from the central government, and work had begun in 2017 in two phases.

The second phase for South Goa included installation of toilets, changing rooms and a locker system, and the beautification and illumination. The work is expected to be completed next year.