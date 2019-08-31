Facilities for GITM 2019 not yet in sight

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Gross irregularities, including blatant violation of rules and regulations have been unearthed in the planning of the forthcoming Goa International Travel Mart 2019, with the department of tourism and the Mumbai-based event management agency – M/s Alica Purple Advertising Pvt Ltd – appointed for organisation and management of GITM 2019 failing to provide adequate facilities including helpdesk and online registration, even though more than two months have passed since this agency had been issued work order on June 12, 2019.

GITM 2019 is scheduled to be held at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee stadium from October 23 to October 25, 2019.

Furthermore, the department has totally sidelined the state-level marketing and promotion committee, which is the decision-making body for the state tourism events, while preparing estimates and finalising other activities as related to the GITM 2019.

The estimate for expenditure as related to the GITM 2019 amounts a whopping Rs 4.78 crore, while the work order awarded to M/s Alica Purple Advertising Pvt Ltd is worth Rs 4.97 crore.

As per the tender documents available to ‘The Navhind Times’, the selected agency should have immediately set up a helpdesk to attract buyers and sellers, as well as handle queries, with a dedicated team of 10 persons stationed at the Goa tourism office.

However, a visit to this office on Friday revealed that there is no such helpdesk, with the department officials totally clueless about it.

Furthermore, the department officials also failed to provide a single copy out of the 5,000 proposed copies of 12-page folder, required to be printed by the selected event management agency, as per the tender requirement.

The tender document also mentions that the selected agency would be responsible to design a micro-website, with online registration and other facilities linked to the website of the department of tourism. However, the official website of the department goatourism.gov.in has no such link available till date.

Although the tender document specifically mentions about GITM 2019 to be held at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium, the section D of sub-clause 5 of the Clause XI of this document strangely states that the selected agency will organise inaugural ceremony of the event on its first day, as a “meet and greet” event for 700 guests at a five-star hotel, with cultural performances over cocktail and dinner, thus leading to additional expenditure.

It is very interesting to note that as per the minutes of the tenth meeting of the state-level marketing and promotion committee held on January 2, 2019, one member of this committee suggested organisation of the third edition of GITM.

The committee after deliberations decided to organise the same during April/ May 2019 and directed the department of tourism to carry out all codal formalities including seeking approvals from the government.

The event was eventually postponed to October 2019.

Subsequently, the department floated tender inviting bids for organisation and management of GITM 2019. The tender document however had no mention about the final date for submission of bids, although time limit of 3.30 p.m. was mentioned in the same.

The tender document under clause 10 of section A mentions that the agencies submitting bids are required to carry out a creative presentation for a period of 20 minutes each, to display their set of ‘creatives’ and overall action plan for organising the event.

It is also stated that the ‘creatives’ would be judged by the SLMPC based on the presentations.

It is shocking to observe that no such presentations have taken place before the SLMPC. The minutes of the eleventh SLMPC meeting, which was held on June 14, 2019 reveal that neither such presentations nor any aspect linked to the GITM 2019 was taken up at this particular meet and the department issued work order to the particular agency without taking technical aspects into consideration thus violating its own tender terms.

It is also interesting to note that M/s Alica Purple Advertising Pvt Ltd was issued the work order for GITM 2019 on June 12, 2019, two days prior to the eleventh SLMPC meeting.

Furthermore, the list pertaining to the opening ceremony of the GITM 2019, under serial number 1 of section B includes items like stage, lights, sound, decor, etc without any detailed specifications as regards the size of the stage, and technical details about the lights as well as sound to be used.

This list again includes the same items repeated at serial number 5, thus leading to duplication of costs.

The tender document also mentions of 100 octonorm stalls to be set up at the venue of the event, without any specifications of dimensions.

Besides paying a whopping amount of Rs 4.97 crore to the selected agency, the department of tourism will bear the cost of rentals and electricity charges of the stadium, further hiking the budget for the event. In fact, questions are also being raised as regards the basis on which the estimate of Rs 4.78 crore was prepared by the department while floating the tender.

Stakeholders in the tourism sector have already requested the government to reschedule the GITM 2019 to next year, as it presently clashes with World Travel Market London 2019, which is one of the popular and most attended global tourism events.