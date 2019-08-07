Families vacate homes due to flooding in Khandepar, Usgao

Ponda: As heavy rain continued to lash the state, the situation in low lying areas of Ponda forced many families to vacate their homes and move to safer places. Khandepar and Usgao areas are the worst affected, wherein 9 families from Khandepar and Parsol, Usgao have been evacuated due to flooding on Tuesday morning. Fire personnel under the supervision of Fire Officer Sushil Morajkar had taken up the rescue operation using rescue boats in the area.

With continuous rain the water level at Khandepar area near Khursakade and Parsol Usgao witnessed intense flooding from Monday night, the ground floor of several houses and buildings were flooded.

According to fire personnel around 17 people including 8 males, 4 females and 4 children were rescued using rescue boats on Tuesday morning.

Considering the chances of further rise in water level in low laying areas of Usgao, the deputy collector Ponda had ordered the evacuation of 12 families from Tillar- Usgao area. A joint meeting of the deputy collector, panchayat members of Usgao was held and then the evacuation was initiated. According to officials, temporary shelter arrangements for the people have been made in government schools, panchayat buildings and other places.