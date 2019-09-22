Farewell to Arms

FILM REVIEWS SACHIN CHATTE

Film: Rambo: Last Blood

Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Yvette Monreal

Directed by: Adrian Grunberg

Duration: 1 hr 30 mins

Rating: * *

The fifth installment in the Rambo series which began more than 35 years ago sees the war veteran still at it – fighting and beating up the bad guys. Primarily, rather than a story, the film seems to have been made with the objective of showcasing how people can be killed in the most gruesome manner – a gunshot in the head being the mildest of them. They have used up all the blood and this film seems to be appropriately titled Last Blood.

First Blood came in 1982 enhancing Stallone’s global recognition (Rocky came before that) and the last Rambo film was back in 2008.

You would expect John Rambo (Stallone, 73 now) to be in a wheelchair by now, but he isn’t. Instead, he is living a quiet life in the middle of nowhere – a place where he has built underground tunnels, thanks to his past experiences. He lives with a Mexican help and her niece (Yvette Monreal), whom he treats like his daughter.

The young girl wants to go to Mexico to meet her dad whose whereabouts she has just found – against good advice, she goes there on her own, gets kidnapped and becomes a part of the sex trafficking cartel.

You don’t have to guess that it turns Rambo into Hulk mode. The climax set in his home tunnels has so much impaling and severing that the prosthetic, production and makeup department would have had a tough time keeping up with the demands. By the time a heart is ripped out, you have pretty much seen it all.

Not that anything else rings true in the film but interestingly, a whole army of the Mexican cartel makes its way to Rambo’s house in Arizona with great ease. No wonder Trump wants to build that wall.

A Forgetful Forgery

Film: The Goldfinch

Cast: Ansel Elgort, Oakes Fegley, Nicole Kidman

Directed by: John Crowley

Duration: 2 hrs 29 mins

Rating: * *

Based on the 2013 Pulitzer Prize winning novel, this cinematic adaption is dead on arrival. It is more lifeless than a graveyard and as incoherent as someone on his sixth drink. Even though the film boasts of top production values, a budget of $50 million, Oscar winner Roger Deakins behind the camera, it still comes to a naught because of the dull screenplay.

The title is inspired by and revolves around a painting by Carel Fabritius – there are references to art, forgery and more but it just doesn’t come together. The novel is over 700 pages and the film is 150 odd minutes, and the latter could have done with considerable trimming because a lot of it has no purpose.

Ansel Elgort plays the young man Theodore while Oakes Fegley plays the kid – he was 13 when he lost his mother in a bomb explosion in a museum. That unfortunate incident scars him in more ways than one but it also leaves him with a priceless treasure, the Goldfinch painting.

When a film keeps cutting back and forth aimlessly, you know that the filmmakers perhaps knew that the film was not working and hence this particular form of editing.

We learn about Theo’s childhood, the family that he lived with (Nicole Kidman and co), his father taking him home with his step mother (Sarah Paulson) and his subsequent friendship with Boris. The story meanders for a long time before springing to life towards the end but by then it is too little too late. Jeffrey Wright plays Hobie, Theo’s mentor who teaches him a thing or two about art and antiques.

But there is no doubt that in the form of Goldfinch, we have been sold a dummy.

Lady Luck

Film: The Zoya Factor

Cast: Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer

Salmaan

Directed by: Abhishek Sharma

Duration: 2 hrs 14 mins

Rating: * * 1/2

Based on the book of the same name by Anuja Chauhan, The Zoya Factor is an adaptation of the lightweight story that doesn’t have a lot going for it on the big screen. That is not to say that this story set against the cricket background is a slog but it certainly isn’t a smooth inning either.

Part of it is because of the premise – a girl turns out to be a lucky charm and in her presence, India wins all its matches – when she is not around, it is all gloom and doom for the team. Directed by Abhishek Sharma of Tere Bin Laden fame, it has its moments and charming chemistry between the lead players.

So we have Zoya Solanki (Sonam Kapoor) an advertisement executive who has had her share of heartbreaks. It is not exactly love-at-first-sight when she meets Nikhil Khoda (Dulquer Salmaan), the captain of the Indian cricket, for an ad assignment.

While her job is hanging by a thread, he is having his share of ups and downs on the field. Off the field, cupid takes some time to strike and the two are in love. Among other things, it is also discovered that whenever Zoya has breakfast with the team and attends the match, India wins all their matches giving lady luck a whole new connotation. She is even offered a contract by the cricket board to become the official lucky charm of the Indian team.

To a certain point, it is all funny and charming but when misunderstandings and scheming starts, the plot loses steam.

Zoya, as the goofy girl is charming and it is her character that holds the film together, to a large degree. The romance between the two looks charming and believable up until it starts getting contrived.

Apart from the supporting cast, the lead pair is aptly cast – both Dulquer Salmaan with appearance and acting, as well as Sonam Kapoor as the girl next door make an impression. The Zoya Factor may not have the X factor but it is a harmless little rom-com.