Fashion forward

MEHER CASTELINO

The 28th batch of six Gen Next designers presented by INIFD opened the Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 with scintillating collections

Sahib Bhatia – New Age Emphasis

The label ‘Amaaré’ by Sahib Bhatia brought a sleek men’s wear line, which revealed modern as well as new age silhouettes with minute touches of Japanese fashion. The embroidery was not quite fluid but achieved with small specks of thread work along with pleating and texturing. The line included sharply cut mandarin collar jackets over kurtas, trench coats, angular openings for coats, asymmetrical kurtas with pants and lots of layering with multiple garments.

Gaurav Singh– Bold Flowing Silhouettes

Gaurav Singh’s ‘Anatomy’ label had an unconventional design sensibility. A graduate from NIFT, Kolkata, the collection ‘Kadali Patram’ unveiled the beauty of a banana leaf’s shape, texture and feel that spurred Gaurav’s creativity and the result was a line of soft flowing but bold silhouettes with amazing drapes and dynamic curves. Extreme construction and moulding for the ensembles was with hand woven khadi where Gaurav’s creativity pushed the draping, layering, and boning techniques to the ultimate limits.

Ankita Srivastava – For Diverse Women

‘The Little Things Studio’ is by Ankita Srivastava, a textile design graduate from NIFT, New Delhi, who also studied Structural Textiles from School of Design University of Leeds, Leeds, UK. Her collection ‘Not so Perfect’ was aimed at the sartorial requirements of diverse women that told a story with prints. Presenting saris teamed with casual basic shirts, the collection featured prints that were inspired by painter Henri Matisse’s hand drawings. Using the new fabric cupro, which is vegan silk and a by-product of cotton that is breathable, anti-static, and biodegradable along with mashru, modal silk from Gujarat, and handloom chanderi; the effect was perfect.

Akanksha Aggarwal – Textures and

Relaxed Contours

Akanksha Aggarwal’s ‘Noié Noéi’ Winter/Festive 2019 collection concentrated on zero wastage. A graduate from Parsons – The New School of Design, New York, Akanksha’s design experience includes as CAD print designer for Lisa International Eminent Sportswear and as assistant designer to Rebecca Minkoff. While the textures were bold, the silhouettes were relaxed as linen; silk linen, organza and jute brought the creations to life.

Manjushree Saikia – Honouring Weavers

Manjushree Saikia’s label ‘Ura Maku’ unveiled her ‘Down to Reality’ collection that was a fashionable amalgamation of timeless silhouettes and handmade textiles. Her sharply cut three-piece suits were visualised in fabrics that comprised tea dyed mulberry eeri and muga silk, as well as cotton/organic cotton and chanderi.

Stanzin Palmo – Beauty of Ladakh

The ‘Zilzom’ label by Stanzin Palmo a graduate of NIFT New Delhi was a poetic fashionable offering inspired by the beauty of Ladakh. For ‘Between the Earth and Sky’, Stanzin used the apricot blossom and sea Buckthorn as her design inspirations. Her fabrics were hand made Ladakh pashmina, Ladakh wool, silk, cotton, linen, and rayon but the base was the Ladakhi traditional dress called the ‘Goncha’, which featured gathers and wraps as the basis of construction.