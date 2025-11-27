FC Goa claim Salcete FC’s U-14 title

NT Reporter | Navelim

FC Goa clinched the Salcete Football Club 45th Anniversary U-14 Interclub Tournament title with a narrow 1-0 win over Cortalim Villagers at Navelim.

Both teams produced an engaging brand of football, matching each other for intensity and skill.

The breakthrough arrived in the second half through Piyush Aeer, who’s composed finish ultimately sealed the title. Fittingly, Piyush was named Man of the Match for his impact.

FC Goa dominated the post-match honours, with Merlon Vaz winning Best Goalkeeper and Welsh Fernandes taking Best Defender. Cortalim Villagers’ Vawn Ferrao earned Best Midfielder, while the tournament’s standout performer, Ludovico Figueiredo of FC Goa, was adjudged the Most Valuable Player.

Armando Colaco as Chief Guest, handed over the prizes alongside other dignitaries.