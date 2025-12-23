FC Goa eye positive finish

They take on FC Istiklol in their final Group D fixture at Fatorda

Fatorda: FC Goa will conclude their AFC Champions League Two campaign when they host Tajikistan’s FC Istiklol in their final Group D fixture at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Tuesday.

With qualification out of reach, the Gaurs will aim to finish their continental journey on a positive note and put points on the board in front of home supporters.

Asian nights at Fatorda hold special meaning for FC Goa. Their previous AFC Champions League home outing against Al Nassr remains a reference point, highlighted by Brison Fernandes scoring India’s first-ever goal in the competition. The side will look to draw from that experience as they seek their first points in the tournament.

FC Istiklol arrive as reigning Tajikistan domestic champions, having secured a record 12th consecutive league title, and hold an edge after defeating FC Goa 2-0 in the reverse fixture in Dushanbe. Still in contention for a knockout place, the visitors will be keen to maintain their momentum.

FC Goa, meanwhile, enter the match boosted by recent success at the same venue, having lifted the Super Cup for the second successive year after defeating East Bengal on penalties earlier this month. Head coach Manolo Márquez’s side will look to carry that confidence into their final Asian outing.