FC Goa seal final berth

NT Reporter | Fatorda

FC Goa entered their third AIFF Super Cup final after overcoming Mumbai City FC 2-1 in a pulsating semi-final at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, on Thursday.

The defending champions were pushed to their limits, but two early first-half goals from Brison Fernandes (20’) and David Timor (23’) proved enough to set up a final showdown with East Bengal.

Mumbai City FC, who mounted a spirited second-half response and pulled one back through Brandon Fernandes, suffered a third straight semi-final exit in the competition.

The match began with remarkable drama even before kick-off as FC Goa captain Iker Guarrotxena was sent off for a pre-match incident in the tunnel, Javier Siverio being brought in as a replacement in the starting XI, at the last minute. Goa did not lose their resolve despite having lost their leader.

Within 20 minutes, Manolo Márquez’s men were in front following some poor defending from Mumbai City’s Rubio. A cross from the left was not dealt with by the Spaniard, and the loose ball fell kindly to Brison Fernandes, who took his time before thundering a rising left-footed strike past Phurba Lachenpa. Fatorda erupted and Goa were ahead despite the early chaos.

Barely three minutes later, FC Goa doubled the advantage, and this time too, Mumbai City FC had only themselves to blame. David Timor, quiet until then, tried his luck from distance with a fierce left-footed drive from just outside the box.