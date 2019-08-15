FC Goa squeeze past Chennai City FC, on brink of semis qualification

NT NETWORK

Panaji

FC Goa recorded their second win in the Durand Cup, defeating Chennai City 2-1 at the Kalyani Stadium in West Bengal.

Two first half goals by Liston Colaco and Nestor Dias were enough for FC Goa to secure all three points as they knocked Chennai City out of the tournament with this result.

The young Gaurs took ten minutes to shoot into the lead through Liston Colaco. Flan Gomes in the centre of the pitch helped Liston Colaco run free on the goal with only the keeper to beat. Liston’s initial effort was saved by the onrushing keeper but he capitalised on the rebound to score his second goal of the tournament. It did not take much time for Chennai City FC to equalise. Mashoor Shereef headed in the ball from six yards.

FC Goa took the lead again in the 31st minute when Nestor Dias made the most of the pressure put on the Chennai back line by Lalawmpuia and Flan. The midfielder was able to intercept a pass before racing ahead and coolly slotting it past the keeper.

Lalawmpuia had another golden opportunity to double the lead when he was played clear through on goal close to end of the first half. With the goalkeeper off his line, the man from Mizoram was able to get past him before shooting from a distance of 45 yards from goal.

The win takes FC Goa to six points and second spot on the table in Group C. FC Goa plays table topper Real Kashmir FC on August 17. The winner of the match qualifies for the semifinals. (With inputs from agencies)