FC Goa steal title from Sporting Clube de Goa in tie breaker

Duler: FC Goa stole the Goa Police Cup title from Sporting Clube de Goa after beating the latter 7-6 via the tie breaker in the finals at a packed Duler stadium on Thursday. Both teams shared two goals during the normal period of time.

Nestor Dias gave FC Goa the lead and Sporting’s foreign signing Phillip Odogwu equalised with a pile driver, seconds before the first half hooter could be blown.

In a game that saw the emotions of fans sway with the game, it was the U-20 players of both teams that impressed with their speed, ball control and recovery.

Sporting who had made it to the finals with an easy 2-0 win over Churchill Brothers SC in the semi-finals had two changes to their side as Assumption Soares made his first start of the season and Akeraj Martin was back in the starting XI for the Flaming Orange.

On the other hand, Delzan Passanha and Vincy Barretto were given a start for FC Goa who had defeated Dempo SC 2-0 in other semi-final.

Sporting, who started as defending champions, took five minutes to come close to scoring. A fine pass by Sachidanand was nicely collected by Philip Odogwu and the last named dribbled past two FC Goa defenders to enter the box but his powerful strike from the acute angle was brilliantly blocked by FC Goa keeper Antonio Da Silva.

A few minutes later, they had another great opportunity when their skipper Marcus Mascarenhas found onrushing Sachidanand near the goal but the lad fumbled with the ball – with just rival keeper to beat.

It took FC Goa 16 minutes to create their first potent chance as Sporting keeper Akshat Hadkonkar failed to clear the danger where Christy Davis was in the commanding position to put his side ahead but the midfielder headed wide with an empty-net in front of him.

Sporting once again came with a furious attack from the right flank as this time skipper Marcus went for the glory with a sparkling shot from the top of the box but the Goan custodian Antonio blocked it at the cost of a corner.

A few minutes later, Marcus had another opportunity to take the lead when their left-back Assumption Soares sent a long cross to him in the box but he failed to keep his header on target as the ball went over the crossbar.

FC Goa retaliated and took the lead through Nestor Dias as Christy smartly snatched the ball from Sporting defender Peter Carvalho, at the top of the box, and found Nestor with a short pass where the midfielder covered few steps before blasting the ball in the back of the net to make it 1-0.

Sporting had an opportunity to level back in the 45th minute when their skipper Marcus tried his luck from the edge of the box with an over-head shot where FC Goa keeper Antonio failed to collect the ball but Sporting forward Philip’s shot missed the target by a whisker.

However, in the added minutes, Sporting managed to make it all square when Sachidanand made a brilliant pass to Philip who directly fired a fierce shot from the top of the box which entered the top corner and make it 1-1 for the Flaming Orange.

Sporting almost took the lead within five minutes after changing the ends when a long clearance from Girish Naik was brilliantly controlled by Philip and with his first touch he dribbled past Goan defender Lalnmangainsanga but his strike rebound off the crossbar.

FC Goa had a chance to take the lead in the 71st minute when Lalawmpuia sent a fine cross to Sezwin Fernandes in front of the goal but the lad’s header missed the target by a few inches. A few minutes later, Sezwin was in the action again when he easily danced past Sporting’s defender just outside the box and went for glory but his goal bound strike was brilliantly flicked away by Sporting keeper Akshat.

FC Goa were reduced to 10 men in the dying minutes of the match as their midfielder Nestor was sent off when he pushed down Sporting medio Gautam Dias. Sporting’s Brandon Gomes was also booked by the referee as the defender was involved in the same.

In the shootout, skipper Marcus, Assumption, Gautam, Sachidanand and Myron Fernandes scored, whereas Girish and Brandon missed the target from the spot for the defending champions. Hayden Fernandes, Bawitlung, Lalnmangaihsanga, Lalawmpuia, Sezwin and Ivon Costa were on the target, while, skipper Leander D’Cunha was lone to miss the spot-kick for the winners.