‘Fear of displacement over tiger reserve palpable among locals’

Cooperation of communities vital: CEC

Panaji: The Central Empowered Committee (CEC), appointed by the Supreme Court to ascertain the ground level situation with regard to the proposed tiger reserve in Goa, has said in its report that there is strong apprehension among the local population that declaration of the tiger reserve may result in their displacement and acquisition of private land by the government.

According to the CEC, the fear was palpable following interactions with public representatives and officials of the state government on October 16, 2025, as well as during the field visit on October 17, 2025.

Despite clarifications by government officials and the CEC that no such displacement or acquisition of land is contemplated under the existing legal framework, a degree of fear and misunderstanding has been found to persist among certain sections of the communities that are likely to be affected. In its report submitted to the apex court on November 21, 2025, the top panel has recommended that the tiger reserve in Goa shall be notified within three months.

Accordingly, the areas in Goa that are directly contiguous with the core area of the Kali Tiger Reserve in Karnataka may appropriately form the core area of the proposed Goa tiger reserve, while the areas adjoining the buffer zone of the Kali Tiger Reserve may be considered for designation as buffer zone of the proposed reserve in Goa, the CEC has recommended.

The two-phased approach to the proposed Goa tiger reserve is likely to minimise disturbance to the local communities while ensuring that the most ecologically sensitive and least inhabited areas are brought under enhanced protection at the earliest stage, the panel has observed.

In its report, the CEC has said that since the cooperation and confidence of the local communities are essential for the success of any conservation initiative, it is considered appropriate that, in the first instance, focused efforts be undertaken towards awareness-building, confidence-generation and transparent communication with the affected population before any further steps are taken in relation to the proposal.

The CEC is of the view that, in the initial phase, a tiger reserve, if notified, should be confined to those areas that are contiguous with the Kali Tiger Reserve and have very little or no human habitation. In this context, the Netravali Wildlife Sanctuary, which has only 50 households, and the northern part of the Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary, which has nine households, appear suitable for inclusion in the first phase of the proposed tiger reserve.

The panel has further said that it is also relevant to note that protected areas with a relatively large number of households such as the southern part of the Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary do not share a boundary with either the core area or the buffer zone of the Kali Tiger Reserve.

Similarly, Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary, which has 612 households, shares only a limited stretch of boundary with the buffer zone of the Kali Tiger Reserve. These areas may, therefore, be considered, if necessary, at a later stage, after adequate consultation, confidence-building measures and community preparedness have been undertaken, the panel has recommended.