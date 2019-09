NT BUZZ

The feast of Padre Pio was celebrated with religious fervour at Padri Pio Friary, Navelim. Devotees of Padre Pio from all over Goa attended the feast mass in large numbers.

The mass was celebrated by Fr Simon Rico Fernandes. In his sermon, he spoke about the life of Padre Pio and the teachings of Jesus. He further urged the gathering to follow in Padre Pio’s footsteps by stressing on the Holy Mass, confessions and the rosary.