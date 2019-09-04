Festival, fun, family

Ganapati Bappa has come home. And families have made their way to their ancestral home where the festivities are celebrated with fervour and grandeur. NT BUZZ tries to understand the family bond that is fostered by Lord Ganesh

Danuska Da Gama | NT BUZZ

It’s that time of the year when urban and semi-urban areas wear a deserted look as families travel to their ancestral home to celebrate. Indeed, ‘the family home’ gets buzzing when Ganapati Bappa pays a visit during Ganesh Chaturthi. In Goa, Hindu families await this time to bond with their extended family and to catch up on all that has happened.

Bringing home the large family

“We keep our differences aside and take part in the festival for it comes just once a year. This tradition was started by our forefathers, so having individual celebrations at our nuclear homes, wouldn’t go down well with our ancestors who watch over us from up above,” says an elderly member of the Kudnekar family from Kudne.

Around 25 members assemble in their ancestral home for Ganesh. While those who reside at the ancestral home take charge of the decorations and other provisions, the cost is shared equally by the sons and their families and each year in rotation a couple performs the pooja. “The others who live around Goa come atleast two days prior and it’s the ladies that plan the menu and start preparing neureos, modaks, and other items. We only provide the money and obey orders of getting the shopping done,” says one of the brothers.

And indeed with families now becoming more nuclear, Pooja Lawande Karmali believes that festivals like Ganesh which is celebrated from anywhere between one and half days, five, seven, nine to even upto 11 days at some homes, gives the entire family a reason to unite. “While Ganesh Chaturthi is always special because of the emotions and tremendous belief people have in Ganapati, it becomes even more special as all the generations come together to celebrate it, make memories, and share happiness and good times,” she says.

A festival of togetherness

As a child, Kuheli Bhattacharya Rane recalls that Ganesh in Pune was spent checking out all the sarvajanik Ganesh idols in the city. “The loud music, the street dancing, aarti every evening for 10 days, heading to Dagdu Sheth at 6:30 a.m. to beat the rush and watching the Puneri dhol, and also the cacophony of colours on visarjan day was what Chaturthi meant at that time,” she says.

However, now, she says, as a Goan ‘bahu’ (daughter-in-law), she finds the Goan celebrations more intimate. “Since there are many brothers in my father-in-law’s family, each brother takes turns to host Ganapati in their home. This year the brother from Dubai is hosting Ganapati, and the entire family has come from Dubai,” she says. The extended family from around India have also come down, she mentions, before adding that it’s a chance for everyone to meet after ages.

Her favourite part of the celebrations however, is making of sweets, and Kuheli says that each year she tries something unique. “One year it was coconut ladoos with flax seeds and pumpkin seeds, another year it was beetroot karanji with quinoa. This year I am thinking of Chinese steamed bao stuffed with coconut, nuts and jaggery and Bengali style rice flour pancakes called patishapta,” she says.

Though Kuheli says that she is not a very religious person, she likes festivals, because “they help us celebrate family and togetherness”. “I also love the aarti time, and family celebrations are all about indulging the children, as they take centre stage in entertaining the family during the festivities,” she adds.

A time to reminisce

Gauravi Kamat has had to stay a little aloof from the festivities this year owing to it clashing with her menstruation time. “I have been trying to read a book since morning in exclusion,” she says while recalling her younger days of celebrating Chaturthi. “The children were always given the responsibility of filling the aarti thalis, the diyas, distributing the prasad and singing the loudest aartis,” says Kamat who was part of a group of eight cousins. It was her elder sister who would buy fireworks and divide it for three days (but stopped eventually for environment reasons)

“As kids we take our time together during such festivals for granted. We don’t realise that the gap between the times we see each other is going to get longer as we grow up. So you start looking forward to such festivals more as you grow up,” she reminisces.

Adventure, worship, celebration

Padmini Prabhudesai D’Souza says while for many Chavath is a religious festival, she grew up thinking of it more as a celebration of the family and togetherness.

“My childhood memories of Chavath was more of an adventure, travelling on a Kinetic Honda, sitting on a bag full of goodies and sweets while my mom, dad, and sister precariously balanced on the scooter for the 80 kilometres ride to our home in Canacona,” she recalls.

She has vivid memories of exploring the nearby hill to hunt for ‘patri’, ‘durva’ and flowers with her uncle, who gave her life lessons that God isn’t in the idol but in the joy of togetherness. And food is also another aspect that brings about bonding during this festival when the family eats together. “While I wasn’t allowed to touch and taste the ‘anvale’ food, my grandmother and mom toiled away in the kitchen to make the final presentation in front of Ganapati,” she says. Neureos and khatkhate, bhaji kheer and karatyache lonche are what got Padmini drooling as a young girl.

She also recalls memories of the scent of Chandan agarbatti and kapur while her grandfather busied himself around the rituals of the festival, of taking a bath early, of sitting and making sandalwood paste and learning what goes in the panchamrit preparation, and of helping around in the decorations and making of rangoli and ‘aras’ with coloured paper and homemade glue of flour and water.

“But by far the most beautiful memories are of the noise and systematic chaos, constructed around the idol with loud clapping and even louder singing of aartis at the top of my voice while ghumats and tashe reverberated in my heart as the whole family came together. I learned that God isn’t in the idols we worship but in the hearth we so lovingly protect and preserve through thick and thin,” she points out.

She goes on to say that while Ganapati is revered to be the God that removes all obstacles, “it’s really our tribe that surrounds us in these ancient homes that we visit ever so occasionally that actually reinforces our faith in ourselves”. “The ancient houses with their high ceilings, big rooms and kulaghars inspire us to think bigger,” she says, before adding that it is places like these that people realise that they aren’t alone no matter how harsh the real world is as hope survives best at the hearth.

From Goa to Maharashtra

While Goans from various parts of the country and the world come home to Goa to celebrate Chavath, there are several people who’ve settled in Goa from nearby areas that go back to their ancestral homes in Maharashtra.

For Pranali Mantri, it’s holiday time as she travels with her family to Aaravali, Maharashtra to the ancestral Mantri home, where the entire family of over 80 members comes together. “It’s always fun to meet all the relatives. There are mainly four houses here and the aarti begins at our house first and then is followed at the three other houses. These aartis are complemented by mrudanga and taal,” she says.

Making new memories

Tanvi Kamat Bambolkar who lived in a village until she got married never had to travel for Ganesh celebrations. But this year after getting married, she experienced what it meant to go back to an ancestral home.

Staying in Margao, Bambolkar travelled to Canacona to celebrate Ganesh at her husband’s place. “We decorated the house with everything natural and what’s easily available at home. It’s amazing to meet family, dress up, eat some great food and cherish these moments. Besides rituals people get into the mood of sharing old memories,” says

Bambolkar.

Besides, there’s so much to catch up on, she adds.

“Visiting families and friends around also is fun and trying out unique dishes from everyone’s place is also interesting. More than the ritualistic part I think it’s more about coming together and sharing some good times,” she says.