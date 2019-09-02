Festive fervour grips South Goa

SHYAM ZAMBAULIKER | NT

Margao: South Goa is all set to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which will commence on Monday. Several pandals have been put up in Margao and villages of Salcete for the celebration of 11-day Ganesh utsav.

“Every year pandals are put up as we celebrate Ganeshutsav at public places,” said president Pandurang Naik of Shri Siddivinayak Trust, Gogol.

Sarvajanik Ganesh utsav is celebrated in Margao at various places including Pimpalkatta, Margao police station, Gogol, Vidhyanagar, post office, Aquem and many other places.

Several households do purchasing of festival requirements a few days in advance, however, most often an idol is booked almost a month in advance.

Artisans involved in making Ganesh idols were seen relieved having finished in time, giving final touches to the idols of Lord Ganesh, moulded in various styles and postures; in fact, they had been making the idols from the past two months.

Artisan Delip Tilve, from Margao, who is engaged in this traditional activity for over 15 years, said that Ganesha idols are made with great devotion, setting aside the profit motive.

Some of the artisans use pure clay instead of plaster of Paris, he said, adding, the festival gives artisans an opportunity to exhibit their creativity.

Yeshwant Adel, from Curchorem, who does makhars and other pandal decorations, said that decorations play an important role in Ganesh festival.

He said that artisans and decorators unleash their creativity with unique idols and pandals that make the festival memorable.

He said, “We take orders for decoration and making of makhars of various types at least two months in advance. We visit the premises and accordingly the decoration is done.”

Prashant Usgaonkar, a bhajan artist, said that “on the festive occasions, we decorate our houses on different themes so that the ambience is colorful and pleasant. Some buy readily available decorative items but majority go for creative work and we do something different in our own

way.”

A popular idol maker from Margao Damodar Priolker said, “Artisans make the idols according to the requirements of customers. There are over ten major chitrashalas in Margao where thousands of Lord Ganesh idols are made every year.”

Idol maker Dilip Tilve said, “Work of making Ganesh idols though tedious is enchanting. Preparations begin about two-and-a-half months before the festival.”

“It involves preparing the clay which is brought from nearby fields before they are flooded in the monsoon. It is not just me who is engaged in this work but all family members including wife, children and brother lend a helping hand in idol making,” he added.

“Our ancestors were also engaged in the work of making idols but never for commercial reasons,” he said. Meanwhile, Margao was abuzz with people making purchase till late Sunday evening.