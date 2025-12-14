Fierce Kitchens establishes launch pad for foodreneurs

Diana Fernandes

Foodpreneurship in Goa is set to get a fillip this December with the launch of Fierce Markets, a new space that supports homegrown food ventures through a community-focused marketplace.

Designed as a low-risk, high-visibility platform, Fierce Markets brings together home chefs, student chefs, professional chefs transitioning into entrepreneurship and emerging foodpreneurs under one platform to test concepts, build brands and directly engage with consumers.

The initiative builds on the Fierce Kitchens ecosystem, which supports early-stage food startups and culinary talent in Goa. Run by Verna-based Kamaxi College of Culinary Arts with the Atal Incubation Centre at Goa Institute of Management, it is aimed at assisting small food businesses in developing ideas and accessing industry support.

The Market will be set up to operate daily from 5 pm to 11:30 pm from December 16, onwards on the Margao – Colva road at Mungul, with the aim to de-risk the food and beverage startup journey by solving two of the industry’s biggest challenges—high capital investment and limited market access.

Entrepreneurs will gain access to fully equipped food trucks and carts with commercial-grade kitchen infrastructure, alongside mentorship, operational support and real-time customer feedback within a curated market environment.

“At its core, Fierce Markets is about community and collaboration. It brings together food lovers, chefs, artists and aspiring entrepreneurs into a shared cultural and social hub where culinary diversity, creativity and enterprise thrive side by side. The platform also supports structured growth through a culinary acceleration model that focuses on mentorship, training, brand development and hands-on business exposure,” said Parixit Pai Fondekar, founder of Kamaxi Group.

Beyond being a launchpad for food businesses, Fierce Markets has also been envisioned as a complete experiential destination for the public. The professionally designed dining space features warm ambient lighting, comfortable wooden seating, an integrated sound system and live weekend entertainment by local artists and performers. With regular pop-ups propelled by renowned chefs and food