FILM REVIEW – SACHIN CHATTE

All Brawn, No Brain

Film: War

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Vani Kapoor

Directed by: Siddharth Anand

Duration: 2 hrs 34 mins

Rating: * *

War is one of those big budget action films that has big stars, big guns, fancy cars, exotic locales but all brawn and no brain. There is something about this genre of films in Hindi cinema that they rarely get it right – and how can you get it right if, after a serious conversation, two secret agents after discussing an important mission, randomly break into a Holi-like song? Surely, the audience has more intelligence than our film makers give them credit for – even that is not entirely true, the audience is definitely more intelligent than the secret agents in the film.

The film opens with the assassination of an important contact in the spy ring. The killing is carried out by Kabir (Hrithik Roshan) who is the best agent we have but now he has gone rogue. The one who can apprehend him is Khalid (Tiger Shroff) who has been trained by Kabir. This basic premise is fine but once the flashbacks start and you learn about the background story, your eyes will start popping out at the ludicrousness of the story.

Turns out, the two were part of an elite team, lead by the former. Fortunately, there is neither any bromance nor much romance in the film – yet it clocks two and half hours. The duo is usually fighting the bad guys to save the country, when they are not doing that, they are fighting with each other.

Khalid has to work overtime to prove his loyalty – to start with, he is a Muslim and his father was a traitor. On the other side, he and his mother love the country dearly and he is ready to do anything to clear the family blot.

From Iraq, Italy, Australia, Morocco, Portugal and even the Arctic – the scene shifts from one location to the other, mostly because the producers could afford it and not because the story demands it.

The first half is largely about the bonhomie of the two men and how they fought the villains – the second is about why Kabir is going solo. A decent conversation over a cup of coffee could have resolved all the misunderstandings but then we wouldn’t get all the action, would we? The hero comes out of an aeroplane, in a jeep, similar to what Bond did in The Living Daylights (1987). There is also an action scene at the beginning made to look like it was done in a single take. The testosterone levels are so high in the film that the ‘heroine’ (Vani Kapoor) makes an appearance only after interval and vanishes pretty quickly.

The climax goes on and on like the Energizer bunny and the gent in the row behind me aptly said “Khatam karo yaar” (End it now).

A couple of the action scenes are well choreographed but for the kind of resources that seem to have been put to use, there is not much to write home about. Also, I couldn’t quite understand why the camera was moving around so much, most of the time.

Unless you want to see a bare-chested Tiger Shroff (his muscles communicate more than his facial expressions) or Hrithik Roshan put up a decent act – and the two fight till the cows come home, this War, like all wars, is avoidable.

Ace in the Hole

Film: Joker

Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beets

Directed by: Todd Phillips

Duration: 2 hrs 4 mins

Rating: * * * *

There are few origin stories that are as gripping, effective and perhaps even as influential as Joker. The villain from the Batman franchise is no ordinary one, in fact he can be deemed as a super villain in cinema and director Todd Phillips (known for The Hangover films) tells his story in the most compelling fashion.

As gripping as the story and the storytelling is, it also raises questions about the effect and influence of cinema. As someone who was wronged more than once and hence became the bad guy, the character evokes a great deal of sympathy and when he dons his full avatar as the villain we know him to be, the audience was cheering it. As the power of cinema, that was nice to see – as a social commentary, it was disturbing in more ways than one. Partly, it glorifies the Joker for causing an uprising and partly it also makes him a victim of the society.

But there no doubt that Joker is a brilliantly crafted film and makes for an essential character study. Even though this is a part of a comic book film, it is unlike any comic book film you have seen before. In fact, it is safe to say that this film, along with Nolan’s Batman trilogy outweighs pretty much all other super hero films put together. Screenwriters Todd Phillip and Scott Silver have delivered a winner as far as a film is concerned, all the after effects of it not withstanding.

And then there is the performance of Joaquin Phoenix which is nothing short of extraordinary. He plays the role with such conviction as if he was born to do it – wherever he drew inspiration from to play this part, it is one of the best performances we have seen on the screen. If all goes well, that Oscar is his for the taking.

Inspired by Scorsese’s Taxi Driver and not forgetting The King of Comedy, Joker is set in the early 80’s Gotham is having problems of its own – there’s a garbage menace, rats are crawling all over the city and there is a certain unrest among the people because of the divide between the rich and the poor. With this background, meet Arthur Fleck (Phoenix) who earns his livelihood by playing the clown, aspires to be a stand-up comedian (this portion is inspired by the 1988 comic book, The Killing Joke) and often dreams of appearing on the late night show of Murray Franklin (De Niro), which he watches regularly with his mom, in their tiny little apartment. His mother calls him “Happy” although he is anything but that, even for a single moment in his life.

While his attempts to make others laugh fail miserably, deep down inside, Arthur is a very sad, disturbed and misunderstood man who is in serious need of therapy. He is seeing a counselor but he ends up telling her that she always asks him the same questions and doesn’t listen to what he says. Also, it doesn’t help that the city council cuts the funding and shuts down this social service and a bunch of medication that he is on. Add to that, he also has a neurological condition that makes him laugh uncontrollably and more often than not, it happens at the wrong time.

Basically, he is in dire need of help and support but he gets none – instead, he is humiliated and broken down to a point of no return, his screams for cry are ignored and it all starts getting worse when his colleague gives him a gun. Gradually, we see Arthur’s descent into becoming Joker – the maniac.

Some of the sequences, particularly where he is dancing on his own are riveting. Phoenix’s weight and ribs sticking out add to the act. There is also the Wayne connection with his mother once working for the family and Thomas Wayne presently running for mayor – other known characters also make an appearance in scenes that are neatly tied up. It also leads to a Yash Chopra’s Trishul (1978) like situation with Arthur wanting to make a point to Thomas Wayne.

The climax of the film portrays Arthur, now the fledged Joker, as a vigilante who causes an uprising, even though he claims that he is not political. The film has caused a certain uproar in America where guns and mental health are both a matter of concern – Joker, among other things, highlights what a potential problem it is. Zazie Beetz plays a single mom, living in the same building – Arthur is fascinated by her and eventually we find out if she is reciprocating his feelings or not.

With a top notch production design, the film is also commendably shot and edited. Take the scene after the subway incident where Arthur runs helter-skelter – there are a handful of shots all from different angles and heights reflecting his unstable mindset and it culminates with a dance, when he settles down.

There is an interesting choice for the soundtrack as well that includes a couple of Frank Sinatra songs (Send in the Clowns and That’s Life), Gary Glitter’s Rock and Roll (part 2), Jackson Frank’s My Name is Carnival and Cream’s White Room which plays in the climax.

All in all, this Joker is a king and ace, rolled in one.