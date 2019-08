Films should be brought under Art and Culture dept: Gaude

Films should be brought under Art and Culture department, its minister Govind Gaude said on Thursday. Gaude is the Art and Culture minister.

Govind Gaude was speaking at the screening of the Konkani trailer Amori.

Amori coincidentally speaks about water scarcity. Which Goa has got a sample off when the Kurti Khandepar pipeline broke leaving Tiswadi including the capital and Ponda without water for 7 days.