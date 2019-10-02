Finally, installation of HSRP on vehicles begins

Panaji: The transport department on Tuesday started the fitting of tamper-proof high-security registration plates (HSRP) on vehicles registered prior to April 1, 2019.

Real Mazon Pvt Ltd (RMIL), which has been appointed by the state government as the exclusive supplier, has set up a counter at every RTO office to avail booking to replace existing number plates with high-security registration plates. One has to produce a RC book or RC smart card and avail booking slip and then again visit the certified fitment centre within 72 hours of the booking.

According to the transport department, RMIL has set up a factory in Verna to manufacture the plates and the fitment will be done at different fitment centres across the state.

However, on the first day not many people lined up at the Panaji RTO office to avail the booking. The department has fixed a timeline till August 2020 for the existing vehicles with different series number to be replaced with HSRPs in a phased manner.

According to the schedule fixed by the department, the vehicles with series of 0001-1000 will have to get the plates replaced by October-end and numbers starting from 1001-2000 will have to visit RTO office between November 1 and November 30, while from 2001-3000 the time is fixed between December 1, 2019 and December 31, 2019. The number starting with 3001-4000 has to change number plate by January 31, 2020. The vehicles with numbers 4001-5000 have to replace the plates by February, 2020.

While the existing vehicles with series 5001-6000 have to replace number plates between March 1, 2020 and March 31, 2020 similarly for series 6001-7000 the plates are to be changed between April 1, 2020 and April 30, 2020.

7001-8000 series numbered plates need to replace from May 1, 2020 to May 31, 2020. The series from 8001-9000 has to change the number plates between June 1, 2020 and June 30, 2020. 9001-9999 by July 31, 2020.

All those who missed or defaulted the allotted time will have to wait till August 2020 to replace the number plates.

The move, initiated by the Union government to primarily curb vehicle theft, will also lead to uniformity in the number plates.

HSRP is made of a rare aluminium alloy and contains a retro-reflective hologram, hot-stamped lettering, a 10-digit unique serial number, and it will be fitted with a snap lock, which is expected to make the plate tamper-proof. HSRP will come in complete set including snap lock with rates ranging between Rs 155 and Rs 332 for different categories of vehicles. For two wheelers, the rate is Rs 155, three-wheeler Rs 203, light and heavy motor vehicle the rate is fixed at Rs 332. The rates offered by the company on HSRP are one third cheaper than the open market price.

The department has warned the vehicle owners found not complying with the schedule shall be deemed to have violated provisions of Section 39 of the Motor Vehicle’s Act, and their vehicles shall be deemed to be plying ‘without registration’, and liable for prosecution under sections 53, 54, and 192 of the said Act.