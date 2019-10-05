Finance dept gives thumbs down to 50% road tax cut

Panaji: The finance department has raised objection to the transport department’s 50 per cent reduction in road tax on all types of vehicles for three months as “it is not advisable to take such a decision in current financial position of the state.”

Sources told this daily that the proposal moved by the Transport department has no details such as data of the revenue generated through road tax levied on vehicles in the past and what could be the estimated loss if the road tax is reduced by 50 per cent.

Last week, the Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho had announced that the government will reduce road tax by 50 per cent on purchasing of all types of vehicles from October to December 2019 and said that a proposal in this regard has moved to the government.

According to sources, the finance department has cited the current position of fiscal deficit of the state while raising objection to the said proposal.

It may be recalled that the announcement made by the Transport Minister in this regard had not gone down well in political circles as the authority to take such a decision is the finance ministry not the transport department. Congress has questioned Godinho on his authority to announce such decision.

Road tax collections of the state transport department stand at Rs 164.73 crore in 2016-17, Rs 160.54 crore in 2017-18 and Rs 176.60 crore in 2018-19.

According to the data available, road tax saw 6.4 per cent rise in 2012-13 at Rs 102.54 crore as against Rs 95.91 crore in the year 2011-12.

Road tax collection was up 21.8 per cent in the year 2014-15 at Rs 139.54 crore as compared to the corresponding period in the previous year which was pegged at Rs 109.07 crore.

Incidentally, the road tax collection at Rs 164.73 crore in the year 2016-17 which amounts to a 21.3 per cent growth as compared to the revenue collection of Rs 129.59 crore in 2015-16.

The department levies 8 per cent road tax on new two-wheelers that cost upto Rs 1.5 lakh and 14 per cent on above Rs 1.5 lakh worth two-wheelers.

It also charges lifetime tax of 8 per cent on light motor vehicle that cost up to Rs 6 lakh and 9 per cent on vehicles costing more than Rs 6 lakh and upto Rs 10 lakh while 10 per cent tax is levied on passenger cars costing more than Rs 10 lakh.

However, in addition to road tax, infrastructure development cess tax of Rs 12,000 is also levied on light motor vehicles that cost in the range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

For cars worth over Rs 20 lakh up to Rs 40 lakh, infra cess tax of Rs 40,000 is charged. For LMV, with sale amount above Rs 40 lakh or upto Rs 60 lakh, the cess tax is fixed at Rs 75,000 and Rs 1 lakh for vehicles worth above Rs 60 lakh.