Finance panel’s visit to state postponed

August 17, 2019 Goa News 1 Views

NT NETWORK

Panaji

A scheduled visit of the 15th Finance Commission to Goa has once again been postponed.

The panel was supposed to visit Goa on August 19. However, sources in the government said the visit of Finance Commission members has been postponed. No new date has not been finalised.

While replying on demands on finance during the recently-held monsoon session of the state legislative assembly, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had said the 15th Finance Commission would visit the state before the last week of August.

Sawant had told the assembly that the state would ask maximum share from the 15th Finance Commission.

