Fire breaks out at Assagao saw mill

NT NETWORK

Mapusa

A fire broke out at a saw mill at Assagao early Saturday morning. The loss due to the fire is estimated to be round Rs 10 lakh.

The exact cause of fire is not known, however, it suspected to be due to an electric short circuit.

The incident took place at around 7 am; the saw mill belongs to Ramesh Salgaonkar. The saw mill is spread across an area of around 2,500 square metre. A shed of around 100 square metre was affected due to the fire.

Mapusa fire station was informed about the incident, and soon a team led by sub-officer Shivaji Naik rushed to the spot and began to douse the fire. On seeing the intensity of fire, another team of firefighters was called in. In all, two fire tenders were used to douse the fire, which took around one an half hour.

Machinery besides wood stock comprising teak wood, jackfruit wood, and mango wood was gutted in the fire, causing a loss of around Rs 10 lakh.

Mapusa fire station in charge Bosco Ferro, who also participated in the fire extinguishing exercise, informed,” We used two fire tenders to control the fire. Cause of the fire according to the saw mill owner is the high tension electric wire which fell on the shed after being snapped.”

“Will write to electricity department to ascertain exact cause of the fire and then submit a report,” added Ferro.

Another fire incident was also reported, at Moira, wherein a house was partly gutted; a loss of around Rs 20,000 is estimated.