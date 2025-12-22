Fire-hit Velguem woman seeks help to rebuild life after losing home

NT Reporter Valpoi

Left without a roof over her head after her house was gutted in a fire, Rukmini Gawade of Gaonkarwada, Velguem, has appealed to the authorities for help, stating even a small contribution would help her rebuild her shattered life.

“Your small help will make a big difference to me,” she has written in her plea to the authorities, as she struggles to support herself and her two sons after losing everything in the December 6 inferno.

The fire reduced her house to ashes, leaving the family homeless and causing an estimated loss of Rs 3.45 lakh. With the structure badly damaged, the remaining portion of the house is unsafe, forcing the family to live without a secure place to sleep.

“We don’t have a place to sleep. The wreckage part of the house is also unsafe for us. We hope some good Samaritans help us rebuild our shelter,” Rukmini’s son said, adding that no assistance has so far been received from the authorities.

The incident pushed the family into severe financial and emotional distress. With no immediate support forthcoming, Rukmini and her sons are now depending on the goodwill of the community to rebuild their shelter and restart their lives after the tragedy.