Fire on Coast Guard vessel, one missing, 28 rescued

IANS

Visakhapatnam

One crew member of Coast Guard was missing while 28 were rescued after a major fire broke out on an offshore support vessel off Visakhapatnam coast on Monday.

According to a spokesperson of Eastern Naval Command, crew of offshore support vessel Coastal Jaguar had to abandon their vessel and jump into water to save themselves from fire which engulfAed the vessel.

“There was reportedly a loud explosion onboard Coastal Jaguar that was followed by thick smoke emanating from the vessel,” he said.

ICGS Rani Rashmoni which was in area was diverted to coordinate the rescue operation. Rani Rashmoni in coordination with Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) boats rescued the distressed crew.

“28 out of the 29 crew present on board have been rescued, search for one missing crew is in progress,” the spokesperson said.

Dramatic scenes of the crew jumping into the sea to save themselves and the rescue operations by the ships were witnessed.

The rescue operations also involved ICGS Samudra Paheredar, ICG Helicopter and ICGS C-432.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.