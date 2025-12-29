Fire risk looms over Margao new market as lapses persist

Access for emergency services vehicles severely restricted

Margao: Following the incident that claimed 25 lives at Arpora, Margao’s new market has come under scrutiny, with fears that a fire incident could lead to a major loss of life due to the long-standing neglect.

The market has returned to focus after the government initiated fire safety audits of business establishments, raising serious questions for the civic body on its preparedness and the absence of a contingency plan in the event of a fire emergency.

Thousands of shoppers frequent the market daily, but safety measures remain largely neglected. The market shares several parallels with Birch by Romeo Lane, including narrow access roads, the absence of fire emergency infrastructure, and the storage of highly inflammable materials.

An official from the fire and emergency services department said shops and business establishments do not require fire NOCs as most units admeasure below 100 sqm. However, the official said genuine safety concerns remain as a majority of traders have encroached upon internal passages by extending their businesses, with little action taken by the Margao Municipal Council.

Outside the market, access for fire and emergency services vehicles is severely restricted due to narrow roads, haphazard parking and encroachments at entry and exit points.

An official said the fire department has written several letters to the civic body highlighting public safety concerns at the market. The official said only three of the five fire hydrants located outside the market are operational, and accessing them during an emergency would be difficult due to parked vehicles and slow-moving traffic.

Traders inside the market said they feel unsafe and recalled panic that erupted a few years ago when a pharmacy outside the new market caught fire and the flames spread inside.

A trader, A Quasim (name changed), said, “When the pharmacy caught fire due to a short circuit, the fire spread inside and smoke filled the market, forcing its closure. We were scared because the fire could have gone out of control. There are fireworks stored without any safety, clothes, carton boxes, perfume sprays and other highly flammable materials.”

Another trader, N Naik, said, “The market was safer in the 1980s and 1990s, but illegal encroachments over the years have created serious problems.”

Margao Municipal Council chairperson Damodar Shirodkar said, “I will look into the encroachments on the pathways and take necessary action.”