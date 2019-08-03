Firm on setting up garbage treatment plant at Bainguinim, says CCP Mayor

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The Mayor of the Corporation of City of Panaji (CCP) Uday Madkaikar, on Friday, said that “we are firm on setting up a garbage treatment plant (GTP) at Bainguinim, and will never go on the back foot due to objections being raised.”

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times,’ Madkaikar said that “the CCP has already cleared two hurdles in two phases, including the court earlier, and in the third phase public hearing was organised.”

The CCP Mayor further said that “scientifically speaking, Bainguinim garbage treatment plant is more advanced and would prove better than the existing Saligao Solid Waste Management Treatment Plant with no stench of any sort emanating from it, as it would be based on the advanced technology.”

“Anyway, we are not going on the back foot, as we have already decided to march ahead, and taken a decision on the plant, as it is not meant for the Panaji city exclusively but for the entire Tiswadi taluka,” he added.

“Our Panaji is a beautiful city in the entire state, and lakhs of tourists – domestic as well international visit it, and nearly one lakh vehicles enter and exit it every day,” he said adding, “In 2004, International Film Festival of India was held in Panaji, and with that the garbage problem started raising its ugly head. So, the late chief minister Manohar Parrikar identified the space in 2005 and the process was started, and in 2007, the land was handed over to the CCP to set up the GTP.”

He said, “During those days, there was only forest, no houses, and no colonies in the vicinity, only Church heritage sites. But a school and others approached the court and raised objection.”

“Subsequently, the court disposed of the matter and granted permission to the CCP to set up a GTP scientifically, and we went ahead with the formalities. During the public hearing, I told the aggrieved parties to go to court and they got annoyed,” he said.

“In 2010, we informed the TCP to maintain buffer zone of 500 square metres, surrounding the GTP site, and people knowing fully well about the reservation of plot for the GTP bought flats, while some invested in the flats, and now they are opposing the proposed plant,” he added.

“Even Environment Impact Assessment study is in the favour of the CCP, and public hearing is the last phase of the EIA,” he said, adding the plant is the need of the

hour.

At present, there is no place for dumping logs of the trees which came crashing down during the heavy rains, he added.

Along with Madkaikar, deputy mayor Pascoela Mascarenhas, councilor Rahul Lotlikar, sarpanch of Taleigao Agnelo D’Cunha and former sarpanch of St Cruz Mariano Araujo had put up a strong case before the North Goa Collector R Menaka on Sunday at Old Goa.