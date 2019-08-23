Five-day basic molecular biology workshop at BITS

NT KURIOCITY

BITS BIRAC BioNEST, innovation lab set up at BITS Pilani, K K Birla Goa Campus, organised a five-day workshop on ‘Basic Molecular Biology Laboratory Tools and Techniques’.

The workshop was conducted by faculty members and doctoral students of BITS Pilani’s department of biological sciences. Course director, Malabika Biswas and resource persons, Arnab Banerjee and Indrani Talukdar designed the workshop and conducted the sessions. Guest speakers were professors Anasuya Ganguly and Sumit Biswas. PhD scholars Vijay, Fiona, Pranjita and Pooja also conducted few hands-on sessions.

The workshop focused on basic molecular biology theoretical knowledge with emphasis on hands-on training through experimentation. The workshop was intended to enable participants to clone and over express the gene of interest themselves. Participants received the training with enthusiasm and expressed keenness to use the BioNEST for future projects.

BITS BIRAC BioNEST, set up in January this year, would be conducting many such workshops with the aim of providing young scientists a chance to learn by doing. The innovation lab provides incubation support to entrepreneurs in the verticals of healthcare and environment by providing equipment, space and supporting facilities to test ideas, prototypes in the lab and take it to the market.

Participants from Kamaraj College of Engineering and Technology, Tamil Nadu; St Aloysius Autonomous College, Mangaluru; NMAM Institute of Technology, Udipi and from BITs Pilani participated in the hands-on workshop. Institutions from Goa such as Chowgule College of Arts and Science, Margao; Government College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Khandola; Dhempe College of Arts and Science, Panaji; and Goa College of Pharmacy, Panaji nominated their faculty members and students.