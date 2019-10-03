Five garbage dumps to be treated: Michael

Mapusa: The Minister for Garbage Michael Lobo on Wednesday said that dumped garbage at Mapusa, Panaji, Ponda, Sonsoddo and Mormugao will be treated for which a budgetary provision of Rs 100 crore has been made. Lobo was addressing a function at Calangute.

To mark the celebration of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Calangute village panchayat along with Candolim panchayat in collaboration with Goa Tourism Development Corporation organised a function wherein self propelled vacuum seeping machine vehicles worth Rs 80 lakh each was handed over to the panchayat. In addition WIFI hotspot facility and signboards was also launched at the hands of Minister for Garbage Michael Lobo and Dayanand Sopte chairman, Goa Tourism Development Corporation.

Calangute sarpanch Shawn Martins, Candolim sarpanch Fermino Fernandes, Parra sarpanch Delilah Lobo and others were present. The panchayat has decided to install a signboard reflecting the plastic ban, public drinking ban, littering ban and ban on cooking in public places at prominent spots in the village.

Addressing the gathering the Minster for Garbage Michael Lobo said, “The government has plans to upgrade the Saligao treatment plant for which a provision of Rs 90 crore has been made. Besides this, the treatment plant facilities will be taken up at Bainguinim, Cacora and Kundaim. We have arranged funds through Nabard and Bank of Maharashtra” said Lobo.

Speaking on the occasion Dayanand Sopte appreciated the efforts put in by the Calangute MLA to undertake various development works in the state.