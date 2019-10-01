Flight with Cabral onboard develops snag midair

Vasco: Delhi-bound Goa Indigo flight (6E336), with the state Power and Environment Minister Nilesh Cabral amongst the 180 commuters, was forced to make an emergency landing at the Dabolim airport soon after takeoff due to some technical snag to its engine late evening on Sunday.

Cabral and other commuters had a minor scare as the engine developed some snag midair soon after its departure from the airport. Other officials of the Environment Department were also onboard the flight to Delhi to attend a meeting that was held on Monday.

The technical snag came to the light of the pilot, who alerted the air traffic control (ATC) so that the flight can return back to the Dabolim airport and made emergency landing.

Indigo airlines made arrangements for the stranded passengers in other flights without causing much hardship. The aircraft is still grounded at the Dabolim airport. The technical team of the airlines is working to resolve the problem to the engine.

Cabral complimented the pilot for safe emergency landing and handling the flight properly.

Indigo airline, in a statement, disclosed that there was some technical issue to the engine due to which the aircraft had to return back to the Dabolim airport. Indigo airlines also brushed aside allegations leveled by some passengers travelling by the flight about some sparks noticed in the engine. Meanwhile, highly-placed sources in the Airports Authority of India (AAI) disclosed that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched a probe into the incident.

When contacted, the airport director Gagan Malik said that it was a minor technical snag that can happen to any aircraft adding, “There is no need to worry as the airline can fly with other engine.”