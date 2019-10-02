Floating restaurant ‘Watermark’ to drop anchor in Mandovi again

Panaji: The floating restaurant ‘Watermark’, which was said to be Goa’s first floating luxury lounge-cum-bar, is set to make a comeback as requisite CRZ approval has been obtained from the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA) for constructing temporary floating pontoon along the banks of River Mandovi connecting to the vessel.

The authority said that the operator was denied ex-facto permission to the 50-metre-long wooden pontoon deck which was erected illegally and asked him to dismantle the existing structure and erect new temporary pontoon.

Accordingly, the operator had dismantled the structure and had again sought CRZ permission following which inspection was conducted to check the compliance and subsequently permission was granted to erect wooded jetty without using cement.

‘Watermark’ is a joint venture of T-Mark Hospitality run by the enterprising trio of Shikhar Kumar, Rhea Kumar, and Trivesh Azgaonkar who is the son of Tourism Minister Manohar ‘Babu’ Azgaonkar.

The floating lounge-cum-bar was caught in a controversy after it commenced its operation without obtaining permission from the concerned authorities. In June, a complaint was filed with GCZMA by activist Kashinath Shetye alleging that the operator of the floating lounge ‘Watermark’ had illegally constructed floating pontoon along the banks of River Mandovi without CRZ clearance following which a site inspection was carried out by the expert members Dr Prabhakar Shirodkar and engineer Audhoot Bhonsule but before any action could be taken against the violator, they escaped with their boat just a night before the inspection leaving the advertisement board behind and illegal 50-metre-long wooden pontoon deck which connects to the vessel at the site without dismantling them.

Tourism Minister Manohar Azgaonkar, speaking to this daily, said that he will ensure that all necessary permissions from different government department and agencies are obtained to set up the floating restaurant again.

“This time we have obtained permission from GCZMA and everything will be transparent and legal,” he informed.

Meanwhile, reliable government sources disclosed that Azgaonkar has sought fresh permission from the Captain of Ports (CoP), and the CoP officials have already carried out the survey the particular floating vessel and are currently in the process of registering it under the Inland Vessels Act 1917.

Sources however clarified that CoP cannot grant ‘no objection certificate’ to the applicant for the erection of jetty for the vessel if Azgaonkar fails to produce permission from the GSPCB and GCZMA.