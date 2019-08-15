Flood-hit families to get compensation soon

RAMNATH N PAI RAIKAR | NT

Panaji

The government is in the process of working out compensation for families affected by the floods in North Goa, earlier this month, and the financial assistance under the same would be soon provided to them through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

North Goa District Collector R Menaka, who is the chairperson of the Disaster Management Authority for North Goa, told this daily that in continuation to the rehabilitation work, the exercise of assessment pertaining to the flood-related losses has been undertaken, especially wherever there has been damage to the houses.

“The preliminary assessment was done immediately, and now we are doing detailed assessment as carried out by a revenue official, mamlatdar or talathi, public works department engineer, and a panch or sarpanch of the respective area,” she informed, adding that this team is going from house to house in the flood affected areas, and the team members will be prepare a detailed assessment report based on which the compensation would be worked out.

Speaking about the work carried out by the Disaster Management Authority for North Goa during the recent flood in many parts of this district, Menaka said that evacuation as well as rehabilitation work for the flood-affected people was immediately undertaken.

“In fact, such people were housed in relief centres in public buildings like schools or temples, as also they were given food and water,” she said.

“In the present episode of floods in North Goa, the fire and emergency services, the revenue department, the Captain of Ports and many government agencies were active in evacuating people from the flood affected areas,” the North Goa district collector said. “In some places, even before our teams could reach, the local fishermen, if they had small boats, had already started the evacuation work,” she revealed, pointing out, “Actually the locals are the people who could inform us about the details of the flood affected areas and therefore, always the local knowledge helps.”